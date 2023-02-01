Following the shock recoupling, which will see one girl dumped tonight, the duo will arrive in the villa for a breakfast chat with the girls.

With one girl gone, Love Island is about to welcome some new contestants as bombshells Jordan Odofin and Casey O'Gorman make their debut on Wednesday night's episode (1st February.)

And it sounds like the boys might have to keep an eye on Jordan.

In a first-look clip, the HR advisor tells the girls: "I think the other boys in the villa should be worried about me because everyone’s up for grabs."

Read on for everything you need to know about him as he joins the Love Island 2023 cast.

Jordan Odofin - Key Facts

Age: 28

Job: Senior HR Advisor

From: London

"Level-headed, calm, cool, collected and funny" Jordan Odofin is hoping to bring his "London swagger" to the villa

He says: "I’m going to bring my London swagger. Not many of the boys in the villa are from London. "

Why did Jordan want to take part in Love Island?

Asked why he signed up for the ITV2 show, Jordan said: "I’m looking to find a genuine connection with someone. Firstly, I’ve been busy and focused on my career and there've been lots of distractions with dating apps and meeting people on nights out. It feels like the right time for me to settle down.

In terms of why he's still single, Jordan says he's very "picky".

"I’m single by choice. I’m very picky in terms of what I like, if someone does something that I think is an ‘ick’ then I’ll be off. I want to go into the villa and build a genuine connection with no distractions," he added.

So does he have his eye on any of the girls in the villa?

"I need a girl that can put me in my place, therefore I’ve got my eye on all the strong women in the villa," he revealed.

Casey and Jordan join Love Island. ITV

How tall is Jordan Odofin?

Jordan Odofin is 6ft 5in tall.

Ahead of his Love Island debut, he revealed: "I’m 6’5 so I’ tall and I’ve got a good physique. I’ve got a good dress sense - and apparently I’m easy on the eye, too!"

