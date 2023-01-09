The ITV dating show will return to South Africa for its second ever winter edition next week, with new host Maya Jama taking over presenting duties from Laura Whitmore .

Grab your personalised water bottle: it’s time to meet a brand new gang of Love Island contestants hoping to find their perfect match.

Among the singletons gearing up to enter the villa will be 26-year-old hair stylist Tanyel Revan, who is based in North London.

“I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good-looking and happy,” she says. “I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?”

On paper, she certainly sounds like a classic Love Island contestant - here’s everything else you need to know about Tanyel.

Tanyel Revan – key facts

Age: 26

Job: Hair stylist

Instagram: @tanyelrevan

Why did Tanyel want to take part in Love Island?

Tanyel describes herself as “funny, loud, feisty, charismatic”, and promises to bring “energy” and “confidence” to the villa, meaning that she’s sure to be an exciting addition to the show who might just bring some much-needed drama to proceedings.

Is Tanyel on Instagram?

Love Island's Tanyel Revan. ITV / Lifted Entertainment

You can get to know Tanyel better by following her on Instagram @tanyelrevan, where she shares glamorous snaps from London nights out, holiday photos from trips to locations like Paris, Dubai and Cyprus, and video tutorials to show off her haircare routine.

While she’s in the villa, though, her social media profiles will be going quiet. In previous seasons, islanders have usually handed over their Instagram and Twitter accounts to family or close friends while they appear on the show, but ITV’s revised duty of care procedure will require contestants to “pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show”.

It’s hoped that the new measure will “protect both the islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media”.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Tanyel looking for in a partner?

Her top celebrity crush is Channing Tatum, and she’s looking for a good-looking guy with some impressive dance moves.

“I don’t like pretty boys, they give me the ‘ick’ because they always have a crap personality,” she explains. “Channing Tatum is handsome but not too pretty. He’s manly and he can dance. If a man can dance I’m in love with him straight away.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday 16th January. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.