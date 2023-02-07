On Tuesday 7th February, the fashion boutique owner, 28, will make her villa debut during the famous dancing challenge.

Get ready for a new Love Island bombshell, as Claudia Fogarty is on the way to shake things up (literally).

Ahead of the episode, Love Island released a first-look clip, showing Claudia arriving in a sultry red angel outfit as she tells the islanders: "Let’s really get them hearts racing…"

Her entrance will come as a shock to the rest of the Love Island 2023 cast, who believed the performances were over for the night.

So, what will the islanders make of Claudia? And has she got her eye on any of the boys?

As she joins season 9, here's everything you need to know about Claudia Fogarty, including who her famous dad is.

Claudia Fogarty - Key facts

Age: 28

Job: Fashion boutique owner

From: Blackburn

Why did Claudia want to take part in Love Island?

At 28, Claudia is done with the "bad boys" and is ready to settle down!

"It’s come at the perfect time in my life," she said. "I’m 28, I’m not getting any younger and I’ve been single for eight months, so I feel ready to settle and find ‘the one’. I’m done with the ‘bad boys’, I just want to find my person and now is the right time," she said ahead of her villa debut.

In terms of what she hopes to bring to the villa, Claudia added: "Definitely my northern charm with some humour, bubbliness and sass. My northern banter is going to be coming in with me - I think I’ll spice things up a bit. I’m a confident person, I can be fiery when I want to be, but I’m a girls’ girl so I know I will get on well with all of them."

And she's already got her eye on two boys: Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman.

Asked who she's interested in, she said: "Tom. I think he’s a really down-to-earth guy and he’s family orientated like me.

"Casey’s very good looking, his eyes are gorgeous and he seems like a down-to-earth, genuine guy, too. However, I’m very open-minded; I could like any of them."

Is Claudia on Instagram?

She is!

You can follow her at @claudiafogarty .

As of February 2023, Claudia had 24k followers, but this is likely to increase following her stint on Love Island.

Who is Claudia's dad?

Carl and Claudia Fogarty. Instagram/@claudiafogarty

Claudia's dad is former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty. Carl is one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time, holding the second highest number of race wins at 59. He is the son of former motorcycle racer George Fogarty.

In 2014, Carl took part in the 14th season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and was later crowned King of the Jungle.

The former racer is excited for his daughter to go on the ITV2 dating show, with Claudia revealing: "He was really for it. My dad said he was really proud and to take the opportunity to find someone that’s not a d**khead, that’s exactly what he said to me."

However, he's given her one warning: "'Absolutely no sex on TV,' he said. He hasn’t really watched it before so it’s going to be a bit of a shock. I just said get a blind fold on, shut your eyes, if you don’t like it, turn it off," she added.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

