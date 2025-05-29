Clarkson's Farm season 5: Release date speculation and latest news
Here's the latest.
Clarkson's Farm is back for a fourth season, and anticipation is at an all-time high for more Diddly Squat action.
So far, only four episodes of season 4 have been released, with the additional episodes to be released on Friday 30th May and Friday 6th June.
Before season 4 was released, Prime Video announced that a fifth season had been green lit, which was welcomed by fans after some doubt was cast over a potential fifth outing.
So, when could Clarkson's Farm season 5 be released? Read on to find out more about the upcoming season.
Will there be a Clarkson's Farm season 5?
Yes, Clarkson's Farm season 5 is officially on the way. In November of last year, Prime Video that season 5 was underway, but Clarkson has since sparked fears the fifth outing could be the last.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, Clarkson explained: "Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.
"We’ve been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."
Is there a release date for Clarkson's Farm season 5?
Prime Video are yet to announce the release date for Clarkson's Farm season 5, but based on its release pattern, we could expect a return to Diddly Squat in 2026.
We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest!
Is there a trailer for Clarkson's Farm season 5?
Not yet. With season 4 still being released in batches, there will likely be some time before a trailer for season 5 is unveiled.
