Sharing their opinions on social media, viewers have suggested the moment was a "mistake" in editing, but Clarkson has since made it clear that he had every intention of including a photo of Reeves.

Asked by a user on X "what kind of subliminal message" was meant by including the photo of Reeves, Clarkson replied: "She has f**ked the farmers."

The photo in question was in response to the Labour government's proposed inheritance tax changes, which Clarkson had previously spoken out against, saying it could be "the end" for farmers.

Jeremy Clarkson. Ellis O'Brien

During the episode, Clarkson's voice-over could be heard saying: "Tragically, we were not the only ones to be kicked in the teeth like this. Just about every farmer in the country was reeling because 2024 had been an absolute monster."

Prior to the proposal, farms were protected on inheritance tax for assets valued above £1 million, but under the new rules they would be taxed at a 20 per cent rate above £1 million, set to take effect in April 2026.

This saw protests take place up and down the country, with Clarkson joining one in London.

Speaking to The Times at the protests last year, Clarkson was asked if rural poverty is hidden, with politicians possible unaware of the issues farmers may face.

"Yes. And one of the problems we have on the show is we’re not showing the poverty either, because obviously on Diddly Squat, there isn’t any poverty," Clarkson told the publication.

"But trust me, there is absolute poverty. I’m surrounded by farmers. It’s people with 200 acres, 400 acres. Way past Rachel Reeves’s threshold. They are f**ked."

Defending the change to inheritance tax on farms, Reeves said on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme (via The Independent): "Only a very small number of agricultural properties will be affected, but last year the benefits of agricultural property relief, 40 per cent of the benefit was felt by 7 per cent of the wealthiest land owners.

"I don’t think it is affordable to carry on with a relief like that when our public finances are under so much pressure.

"And, of course, farmers as well rely on good public services, whether that’s the NHS, our roads or our schools, and that money will be put back into improving our public services and putting our public finances on a firm footing."

