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The Pitt star Noah Wyle talks his seminal show as UK premiere arrives – and his reaction to Robby and Whitaker fan art
After 254 episodes of treating patients on ER, Noah Wyle scrubs up again for HBO Max’s Emmy-winning drama The Pitt – a show so realistic, it’s certified by medical professionals, including his mum.
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Published: Monday, 23 March 2026 at 5:01 pm
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