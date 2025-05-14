As we approach the series' fourth season, a brand new trailer appeared to suggest that Kaleb had been replaced at Diddly Squat farm by a "brilliant" new farmhand.

But these reports have now been quashed by Clarkson himself in a video recently posted to Instagram.

"There have been loads of reports recently saying that Kaleb has been replaced – well, he hasn't," Clarkson explained, before pointing towards a tractor in the distance and remarking that "he's over there now".

Clarkson went on to explain both Kaleb's continued role on the farm and the need to hire a new farmhand.

"[Kaleb] went away on his speaking tour for a couple of months because he imagined that after four years, I'd be able to manage on my own," Clarkson explained.

"I didn't," he added, "I made a complete mess of everything and had to bring in a young farmer called Harriet, who is brilliant and looked after the fort until he got back."

He ended the video by declaring: "That's it, that's the story."

Kaleb Cooper certainly looks set to remain on Diddly Squat Farm for the next couple of seasons, having even met the Prince of Wales in the run-up to the new season.

Beyond that, however, things are less certain, as Clarkson himself, who recently called for a Top Gear comeback, has confirmed that the show will be taking a break once season 5 has finished filming, citing that "the crews are all worn out".

Clarkson's Farm season 4 begins on Friday 23rd May 2025 on Prime Video – sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

