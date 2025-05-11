Speaking to The Sunday Times, Clarkson explained: "Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.

"We’ve been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."

This comes before the release of season 4 of the Prime Video series, which returns on Friday 23rd May.

The new season will see the audience join Jeremy and his team "as they navigate new challenges, ambitious projects, and hilarious moments at Diddly Squat farm".

Taking place a few months after season 3's end, the synopsis reads: "Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone.

"In Kaleb’s absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track – and comes up with an idea."

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson's Farm. Ellis O’Brien / Prime Video

Clarkson’s Farm has gathered a mass following since its debut in 2021, something that the former Top Gear presenter admits came as a surprise.

"I did think it’d serve up gentle disappointment to the Top Gear, Grand Tour audience," he told The Sunday Times.

"I very much was typecast as this man who drove around corners too quickly while shouting and using hyperbole to make a point. I thought, why would anybody who watches Top Gear or The Grand Tour want to watch this bucolic show about farming?

"Then they did and it brought a whole new audience who’d never watched a single programme I’d made."

Whether this audience will get to witness a season 6 is yet to be seen – but they will get at least two more outings to Diddly Squat regardless.

Clarkson's Farm season 4 begins on Friday 23rd May 2025 on Prime Video

