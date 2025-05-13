He continued: "It’s never ideal to be away, but because of the weather it was a perfect time to not be on the farm."

Cooper added that harvest proved to be a particularly difficult time for the pair, admitting: "Jeremy and I argued quite a bit in harvest because it was so stressful for me trying to do my very best again as a contractor.

"It was pretty tough mentally. The problem with the harvest was because I’m still young, I’m 26, I think a lot of people can doubt me sometimes. And I doubt myself sometimes because I think everyone does ask themselves if they’re doing things right.

"Jeremy really enjoys doing the harvest, but he’s a pain. Life would be easier if he wasn’t there during harvest, just because he’s a bit incompetent!"

Jeremy and Kaleb in Clarkson's Farm season 4. Ellis O'Brien, Prime Video

Recently, Clarkson revealed that he and the team will take a break from the show after the fifth season, and that it may be the final outing overall.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he explained: "Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.

"We’ve been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."

Clarkson's Farm season 4 begins on Friday 23rd May 2025 on Prime Video – sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.