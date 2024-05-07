"We have a 1,000-acre farm but since I bought it in 2008, we've only ever farmed 500 acres of it and the other 500 acres is wildflower meadows, streams, woods and rough ground," Clarkson explained ahead of the new series.

"There are no crops growing, no animals, just countryside because the state of farming is so parlous at the moment. I bet Kaleb that I could earn more money from doing little projects on unfarmed land than he could from farming 500 acres."

As this continues throughout season 3, there are, no doubt, eager fans wanting even more – and that's before this season has even ended!

So, here's everything you need to know about Clarkson's Farm season 4.

Will there be a Clarkson's Farm season 4?

Yes! Towards the end of last year, Prime Video confirmed that Clarkson's Farm would return for a fourth season and since then, production has already begun!

"We're doing season 4 now," Clarkson told The Daily Mail. "And every single day when we meet for filming, we have a vague idea about what I need to do, but I can guarantee it will change because the weather has changed, or some fence will have fallen down...

"And you never know what you're going to end up doing. As long as you get content, it doesn't matter what it is."

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper on Clarkson's Farm. Ellis O'Brien / Prime Video

Not yet. At the moment, season 3 of Clarkson's Farm is still airing on Prime Video, with the final four episodes set to be released on Friday 10th May, and so there may be a slight wait until we find out when season 4 will hit our screens.

What could happen in Clarkson's Farm season 4?

Given that the full season 3 is yet to premiere, it isn't clear what could take place. As viewers have seen in the first few episodes, there were emotional scenes in which Clarkson found out that co-star and construction experts Gerald Cooper had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Elsewhere in the new series, Clarkson and Kaleb have set up a bet as to who can make the most money. For Clarkson, he looks to find new ways of making income and attempts to "farm the unfarmed", while Kaleb looks at more traditional ways for making money.

Is there a trailer for Clarkson's Farm season 4?

No. As they are still filming for season 4 of Clarkson's Farm, a trailer has not yet been released. We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest.

