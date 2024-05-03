During the episode, Clarkson promoted Kaleb to farm manager and explained he has aims to make money out of an un-farmed part of land, meaning he won't have time to focus on the arable part of the farm, leaving that to Kaleb before propositioning a competition as to who can make the most money throughout the year.

One of Clarkson's ideas was to make jam and, in an attempt to pick blackberries on an industrial level with a new machine, things go very wrong.

After attempting to get the machine around the wall to harvest the blackberries, it doesn't work out and breaks down the wall.

More like this

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper on Diddly Squat Farm. Ellis O'Brien

Later on in the episode, Clarkson receives a phone call and can be heard asking someone how things are going before sitting back in his seat and saying: "Oh no."

As the episode ends, Clarkson sits back in his seat tells the camera: "Gerald's got cancer."

Episode 2 picks up where the last left and Clarkson narrates: "Gerald had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, something that Kaleb and I discussed while trying to do what our absent friend normally does."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As the pair tried to rebuild the wall that had been knocked down previously, Clarkson told Kaleb that Gerald's odds are "really good" after asking around with different doctors he knows.

Clarkson tells Kaleb: "He's bewildered because for obvious reasons somebody has said, 'Look, I'm really sorry it's cancer'. That's all he heard. He's desperately upset. Terrified, poor man... He's 74, he's amazing."

The pair and whole of Diddly Squat farm will, no doubt, be wishing Gerald a very speedy recovery.

Clarkson's Farm season 3 launches globally on Prime Video on Friday 3rd May 2024 . Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.