News of the series's cancellation came after Jeremy Clarkson was criticised for saying he "hate[s] Meghan Markle in his column in The Sun - although it has since been reported that Prime Video 's discontinuation of the show is unrelated to Clarkson's comments .

Amazon Prime Video's Clarkson's Farm has returned for a second season today (Friday 10th February), and while the documentary has proved to be a hit, it hasn't been without its controversies with the show reportedly being axed last month.

With all this in mind, fans of the documentary may be wondering about the future of the show. Will we be getting a third season of Clarkson's Farm? And what will happen to show now that season 2 is here?

Here's everything we know so far about whether Clarkson's Farm will be returning for future seasons.

Will there be a Clarkson's Farm season 3?

Currently, there are plans for Clarkson's Farm to return for a third season.

The show was renewed for another season in October last year with "new characters" joining Jeremy Clarkson's Chipping Norton farm.

As for whether we'll be seeing more of Clarkson on Prime Video in the future, according to Variety, the Grand Tour presenter won't be appearing any new shows beyond 2024.

This includes The Grand Tour, which is expected to conclude after four more specials, the last of which should air in late 2024.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson's Farm. Amazon Studios

While Prime Video is yet to confirm when the third season of Clarkson's Farm will arrive, it's likely that the show will be back in 2024.

If the reports are true that Clarkson won't be appearing in any Prime Video projects beyond late 2024, then the third and (most likely) final season of Clarkson's Farm will need to land on the platform next year at the latest.

That being said, season 2 has taken a year and a half to hit our screens – however, this was most likely due to the COVID pandemic, which features towards the end of season 1.

What will Clarkson's Farm season 3 be about?

We don't know much about the third season of Clarkson's Farm, however Prime Video has teased that fans can expect a few new faces to appear at Diddly Squat.

The next season will see Clarkson get up to more farming shenanigans alongside his girlfriend Lisa and friends Kaleb, Gerald and Charlie whilst inventing new ways to use the 513 unused acres of his farm through "typical Clarkson-crafted schemes".

Speaking about the new season, Clarkson said in October: "I'm genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy."

Meanwhile Kaleb added that he's "over the moon to be taking part again" in the show.

"Well, they do say third time's a charm! Maybe this will be the season that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer!"

