Things only go from bad to worse for Clarkson and co, as despite some highs - Clarkson promotes Kaleb Cooper to farm manager - soon new lows arrive.

We're talking underground bunkers of mushrooms, goats physically assaulting Clarkson and piglets being sick in Clarkson's coat pockets.

The Diddly Squat team in Clarkson's Farm season 3. Prime Video

But the new venture that the farm is taking on are pigs, which naturally offers some very cute moments of squealing piglets being born - but also some sadder scenes when some of the piglets' births don't go to plan, leaving Clarkson's partner Lisa in tears.

And the team don't get away without their fair share of scrapes, as poor Kaleb is caught in the tractor cage, being whipped round and hit in the head. Could things look up?

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

The trailer also sees Clarkson potentially hit a major flooding problem, and also Kaleb meeting Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. What for? Well, you'll just have to wait and see.

As well as Clarkson and Kaleb coming back to the fold, fans can expect the return of familiar farming hands like Lisa, Gerald and Cheerful Charlie, who will all continue to tackle the unpredictable world of British farming at Diddly Squat Farm.

The new season is being released in two parts on Prime Video, with the first four episodes dropping on Friday 3rd May and the second batch of four episodes landing the following week, on Friday 10th May.

According to the synopsis for the run: "The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat Farm facing some seriously daunting challenges.

"The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

"Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land - thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

"This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

"Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint – as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition."

Clarkson's Farm premieres on Prime Video on Friday 3rd May 2024. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

