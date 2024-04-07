The piece detailed some of the storylines that will be featured in the docuseries when it returns next month, including Clarkson's risky decision to replace his tractors with hovercrafts.

At one point, it is said that Clarkson will crash a piece of farming machinery into a stone wall, which echoes the dangerous motoring stunts he attempted over many years on Top Gear and The Grand Tour.

One of the television personality's farming priorities in season 3 will be to settle a number of pigs on his property, presenting a range of new challenges as the team also juggles the cows and bees that had previously been introduced.

Another project will see Clarkson devise a way of making money from a large patch of unused land on the farm, with a wide variety of ideas trialled – from mushrooms to deer. But which, if any, will actually pay off?

Fans will have to tune in on Friday 3rd May on Prime Video to find out.

Besides the farming itself, there had been some uncertainty over whether Clarkson's Farm would continue on Prime Video following a major controversy in December 2022, when the outspoken presenter penned a column about Meghan Markle in The Sun.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson's Farm season 3. Prime Video

The following month, reports emerged that Amazon was considering dropping Clarkson, with Prime Video executive Dan Grabiner saying that no decision had been reached as of August 2023.

Ultimately, the streamer appears to have accepted Clarkson's apology and moved on from the column, which IPSO ruled as sexist, requiring The Sun to publish a front-page statement about the verdict last summer.

Clarkson has also faced opposition from West Oxfordshire district council over a plan to install a car park on his land for his farm shop, which was blocked over local traffic concerns.

However, a new law could allow him to bypass the authority as it aims to give farmers more autonomy – a prospect that Clarkson is reportedly "thrilled" about, according to Mail Online.

