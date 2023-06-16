So after our latest fix of Jeremy Clarkson , Richard Hammond and James May in Eurocrash - which saw them complete a 1400-mile road trip through central Europe, from Gdańsk in Poland through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia - we can’t wait to see what the gang gets up to next time.

We’ve just watched them get up to mishaps and mischief in the latest episode of their show The Grand Tour .

The car fanatics, who have worked together since their Top Gear days 20 years ago, have confirmed that they have already filmed the next episode of series 5 of their hit Amazon Prime Video show.

But what do we know about the new part of The Grand Tour, and when can we expect to watch the episode?

Read on to find out everything we know so far.

When will the next episode of The Grand Tour be released?

Grand Tour hosts James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond. Amazon Prime Video

It’s yet to be confirmed when the next instalment of The Grand Tour will be hitting our screens, but we do know that filming for it has recently wrapped - so hopefully we’ll see the trio back on our tellies very soon!

What we do know is, as with all series of The Grand Tour, the episodes will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video.

The Grand Tour locations

The trio have previously filmed in far-flung locations such as Colombia, Vietnam and Switzerland - and next time will be no different.

The newest instalment will see the trio head back to Africa, as they have this time filmed the show in Mauritiana, a country in the Northwest of the continent.

In a recent interview, Clarkson promised he and his co-stars would be on “slightly scary ground”.

“We’re doing things that we used to do when we were in our 30s and 40s,” he explained. “But now we’re in our 50s and 60s, so I'm slightly nervous about the next two.

"Let’s just say we're going back to Africa, and this one's a hard one. It's hard if you're young and fit, but I'm really not fit. I'm very fat. And I'm 63 now."

Is there a trailer for The Grand Tour?

