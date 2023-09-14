RadioTimes.com understands that nothing has been greenlit yet, but Deadline reports that "discussions have been positive and there is ambition on both sides to bring the show back".

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Clarkson's representatives for comment. Representatives for Prime Video declined to comment.

Jeremy Clarkson stars in Clarkson's Farm. Amazon

It was first reported in January of this year that Prime Video was parting ways with Clarkson, with initial reports suggesting this was in light of controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle in a column he wrote for The Sun newspaper.

Read more:

The Telegraph later reported that any potential cancellation of Clarkson's projects would not be due to his comments about Markle, but would instead be in relation to the shows' high production costs versus their viewing figures.

In February the second season of Clarkson's Farm broke viewing records according to data from Barb, the UK's ratings body, with the first episode of the season more highly watched in the UK than the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival last month, Prime Video's Head of UK Unscripted Fozia Khan said the streamer had been "shocked and disappointed" by Clarkson's column about Markle, and that "there are lots of discussions going on but the thing that's important to say is there is so much more going on to [Clarkson's Farm] than Clarkson".

Meanwhile, Dan Grabiner, Prime Video UK's Head of Originals said that "no decisions have been made" regarding the show's future beyond season 3, and that it is a "very complex topic but we are not interrupting production of the current season".

Clarkson's Farm seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Prime Video now. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.