The 14th run of the competition will see a slew of new amateur bakers once again take to the tent to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

They'll not only be tasked with intricate showstoppers, mind-boggling technical challenges and themed bakes each week, but they'll also be vying for the Star Baker title – and, of course, the coveted handshake from Mr Hollywood himself.

While the line-up of contestants is yet to be confirmed, we do know that the new season will see one major change in the presenter department.

While Noel Fielding is back for another year of countertop debauchery, he won't be joined by comedian Matt Lucas anymore. Instead, presenter Alison Hammond will be taking up the hosting reigns this year alongside Fielding and we're sure it will be even more hilarious than ever.

Hammond herself has ventured into the tent as a contestant, having appeared on a previous Celebrity Bake Off special in aid of Stand Up to Cancer. She, unfortunately, didn't take home the prize, having been usurped by Star Baker and YouTuber Joe Sugg.

At the time of her announcement as Bake Off presenter, Hammond said: "Finally I can talk about it! I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Great British Bake Off and can’t wait to meet this year’s bakers.

"It’s a huge honour to be back in the tent and I can’t wait to get started."

All eyes will be on the show to see who will be crowned as the winner for this year after Dr Syabira Yusoff pipped final contestants Abdul Sharif and Sandro Farmhouse to the post in the tense final challenges.

Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

