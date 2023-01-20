It was initially reported in Variety that the streamer would be axing Clarkson's shows, while the presenter himself had said on Instagram that Amazon was "incandescent" about his column in The Sun, in which he had said that he "hate[s]" Markle and dreams of crowds throwing "lumps of excrement at her".

Following reports that Prime Video won't be renewing either of Jeremy Clarkson's series, Clarkson's Farm or The Grand Tour , nor will it be working with him on any future projects, a new report has suggested that this is unrelated to his comments in The Sun newspaper regarding Meghan Markle.

However, The Telegraph has since reported that any cancellation of Clarkson's projects would be unrelated to the column, with a senior figure connected to Amazon telling them: "Any speculation that this has anything to do with anything like that [Harry and Meghan] is nonsense."

Meanwhile, a media analyst also told the publication that: "Amazon’s only interest in anything it makes or sells is does it make a profit?"

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick. Prime Video

The report therefore suggests that the projects are being axed due to production costs and low viewing figures, with Clarkson himself being "expensive" for the streamer and his shows not rating well outside of the UK. The report suggests that demand for Clarkson’s Farm in the US is 30 per cent lower than demand for the average show.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Clarkson's representatives for comment.

This follows controversy surrounding Clarkson's column in The Sun on 16th December 2022, in which he wrote in reference to Markle: "I hate her. Not like I hate [Scottish National Party leader] Nicola Sturgeon or [British serial killer] Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.

"At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her."

He has since issued two statements, one on Twitter saying he is "horrified to have caused so much hurt" and another on Instagram saying: "I really am sorry".

In December, ITV content boss Kevin Lygo was questioned on whether Clarkson's relationship with ITV, for which he hosts Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, would continue.

Lygo said that the column "did not represent our values" and that "it was awful and he has acknowledged that". He then said: "What [Clarkson] writes in a newspaper column is really more for [the press] to talk about than us. We have no control over what he says and hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on TV."

