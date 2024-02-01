The other shows Clarkson, Kaleb, Gerald Cooper, Cheerful Charlie and Lisa Hogan all gathered around a picnic table.

It now won't be too long until viewers get to see exactly what the Diddly Squat team have been up to this year, as the third season will officially be releasing on Friday 3rd May worldwide.

The official synopsis for season 3 says that it find the team "facing some seriously daunting challenges", with the crops failing in severe hot weather and inflation driving up the price of supplies.

The Diddly Squat team in Clarkson's Farm season 3. Prime Video

With dreams for the restaurant dashed and the farm shop now facing closure, Clarkson needs to urgently come up with a new way to make ends meet, hatching a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land.

The synopsis explains that this "triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer".

The synopsis continues: "Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint – as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition."

It has already been confirmed that a fourth season of Clarkson's Farm will also be produced, contrary to earlier reports that Prime Video would be parting ways with Clarkson.

One show which will not be continuing beyond its final two specials, at least in its current form, is The Grand Tour, with Clarkson and his co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond leaving the series.

Clarkson's Farm seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Prime Video now. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

