He said: "I’ve driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else. We’ve done everything you can do with a car.

"When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air."

He also added that the show is "immensely physical, and when you’re unfit and fat and old, which I am… Camping in Mauritania was a stretch."

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson in The Grand Tour: Eurocrash. Prime Video

Clarkson also said that the global move towards electric vehicles factored into his decision making, suggesting that there's "no glamour or excitement" in driving electric cars.

He said: "An electric car is no different from a chest freezer or a microwave oven. There’s no glamour or excitement. This week on Top Chest Freezer! I think it suits the written media more."

May previously addressed the prospect of The Grand Tour trio reuniting in another project, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he "wouldn't rule it out".

However, he added: "You do have to bear in mind that we’re all getting on a bit. I have been doing it for 20 years plus, and I don’t think any of us ever thought it would last that long."

