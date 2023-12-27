Addressing that question on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, which he was guest-editing, he said: “I wouldn’t rule it out, but you do have to bear in mind that we’re all getting on a bit. I have been doing it for 20 years plus and I don’t think any of us ever thought it would last that long.”

Also chatting about the future of The Grand Tour, May said: "Well, we’ve filmed the last one for now. I suppose that makes me technically unemployed — I can hear the cheers rolling around the country.

The Grand Tour

“We’ve got two in the bag, though, so there’s one coming out very soon. I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say here. Then [there's] another one coming out a bit after that.”

Set in Mauritania and expected to air in February 2024, the final special of The Grand Tour will see out a seven-year stint on the show for Clarkson, Hammond, and May.

RadioTimes.com understands options for the future of the show are still being explored but nothing has been green-lit as of yet.

The trio presented the BBC's motoring show Top Gear from 2002 until their exits in 2015. Alongside their move to Prime Video for The Grand Tour, all three of them have led their own projects.

Clarkson went on to star in Clarkson's Farm, which will also return for a third season next year, and could continue with further instalments as the streamer stated in September that there have been "positive discussions" around the future of the show.

Hammond and May have also led their own Amazon projects – Hammond attempted to survive on a desert island in The Great Escapists alongside Tory Belleci, while May fronts the streamer's travel documentary Our Man In... and has tackled food in Oh Cook!.

