Set in Mauritania, it's expected to air in February 2024.

RadioTimes.com understands options for the future of the show are still being explored but nothing has been greenlit as of yet.

The three presenters have been approached for comment.

The Grand Tour launched on Prime Video in 2016, a year after Clarkson, Hammond and May left Top Gear.

The trio had presented the BBC's motoring staple since 2002, but left in 2015.

Following their exit from the BBC, all three of the presenters worked on Amazon projects in addition to The Grand Tour's five seasons, which followed a similar format to Top Gear and saw them test out cars around the world.

Clarkson went on to star in Clarkson's Farm, which will also return for a third season next year, and could continue with further instalments as the streamer stated in September that there have been 'positive discussions' around the future of the show.

Hammond and May have also led their own Amazon projects. Hammond attempted to survive on a desert island in The Great Escapists alongside Tory Belleci, while May fronts the streamer's travel documentary Our Man In... and has tackled food in Oh Cook!.

