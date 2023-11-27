The Irish presenter took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her exit, which she posted alongside a heartwarming video of her dancing with pro Carlos captured by fellow pro Nancy Xu.

"Over and out. What a wild ride it’s been, feels like it’s been cut a little short but maybe there’s a bigger plan," she wrote.

The pair were at the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard following a couple of weeks in the top three, with most of the judges ultimately deciding to save Layton and Nikita following their performance in the results show.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu. BBC

"When I signed up to do Strictly I hoped I’d leave the show with an arse like Kim Kardashian & a few killer moves for family weddings," she wrote on Instagram. "What I hadn’t anticipated (and maybe it’s still too early to really feel through the sobs) is how much growth there would really be (not just my glutes).

"To get out there every week in front of millions with no control, as a recovering perfectionist, was HARD. To pick up every week and go again was HARD. To receive feedback wasn’t always cute. To juggle and keep the show on the road while trying to nail a Paso Doble was HARD."

The presenter was also full of praise for partner Carlos, adding: "But… to dance every week was easy. To feel his belief and faith. To laugh. To pick each other up. To share food & ideas & vulnerability. To stand under the lights with this man’s arm around me, was easy.

"It feels somewhat premature & we had a lot more to give but to have met a soul that knows mine deeply, a heart that is as open, is an absolutely unexpected gift. I feel like the LUCKIEST @gkx_carlos you are my favourite x"

She ended the post by claiming she had "more to say, and so many more people to thank (!) but right now I’m crying in an Epsom salt bath while eating a cinnamon swirl so you’ll have to wait for Part 2!"

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

