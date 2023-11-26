It came down to Angela Scanlon and her partner Carlos Gu, and Layton Williams and his partner Nikita Kuzmin who all hoped to secure a place in the semi-final.

Layton and Nikita went first, performing their American Smooth to It’s Oh So Quiet by Björk. Angela and Carlos then performed their Cha Cha to I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood choosing to save Layton and Nikita. He said: “Technically for me personally, the better dance of the night, and the dance I actually enjoyed the most, was Layton and Nikita.”

Motsi Mabuse also opted to save Layton and Nikita, saying: "Well this was certainly a tough, tough dance off. I based my decision on musicality and balance and that is why I will be saving Nikita and Layton.”

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Layton and Nikita, securing their place in the semi-final. He said: “Well I thought that was quite a tense dance off, I don’t think either couple danced as well as they can. It was the closest dance off we’ve had in the series so far. This is the only thing, I saw an error from one of the couples, so I’m going to vote to keep in to the quarter-finals, Layton and Nikita.”

The decision had been made, but head judge Shirley Ballas also delivered her verdict, saying she would have chosen to save Angela and Carlos. She said: "Well important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance, that it’s true to the dance, timing and quality and I would have voted for Angela and Carlos.”

Chatting to host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Angela reflected: “It’s been honestly incredible, I’m gutted, really gutted that it’s finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience. I have made the best friend in this man [to Carlos]. We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy. He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much. I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly – all of those people up there! My husband at home, my two little girls and all my friends!”

Carlos said: "Her commitment and her strength every day, day by day – I’m a professional dancer and she works so hard, harder than me! Look at her now – I am so proud, her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday – she cracks me up laughing!”

Angela's exit means that the rest of the contestants have secured their places in next week's Musicals special.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 2nd December at 19:25 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

