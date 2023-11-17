However, in recent weeks Rippon has found herself in two consecutive dance-offs, with her and dance partner Kai Widdrington being saved on both occasions.

Speaking on behalf of ICE36, Simone weighed in on the broadcaster's form and treatment on the show.

He said: "I think when we get to Angela, I think she's such a superstar. I think you'd be nice and bow to a woman of that calibre, and obviously, I know we don't want to say, but to be able to do that at 79, I'm sorry. I don't know if I'll be able to make it to that point.

"But that's drifting away, I think there's too much respect for her. That's what I feel."

Simone, who was Strictly pro from 2006 to 2012, said he feels "out of place" to be "attacking her routine".

"I think at the end of the day she's so beautiful to watch and that's the end of that," he added.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington. BBC/Guy Levy

"It's not about putting the foot wrong or a little hand, there's more to that. I like watching her. For me, she's a superstar. So elegant! It's what a woman should look like. And that's it. I've got just got too much respect for her."

As the celebrities get ready to take on Blackpool Week, Rippon and Widdrington will be performing an American Smooth to Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

This will be Rippon's first American Smooth of the series, and fans will no doubt he watching on to see if she will find herself in the dreaded dance-off once again.

