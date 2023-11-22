He explained: "I love Vito! Since he joined Strictly, I think he is the best professional male dancer without a shadow of a doubt. I really enjoy watching him from a professional point of view, and he's an amazing teacher with what he managed to achieve will Ellie – amazing! All I can say is, amazing and I think she should win. They should win!

"I mean, that girl. I don't know if she's done a bit of dancing before, but to do those choreographies and to have all that control and the balance and technique and everything is really hard. Fair play to her. Really, really hard.

"You get people like Nigel [Harman] and Layton [Williams] where they've had more of an experience with the dancing being on stage and everything. But for me, Ellie is my favourite."

While Ellie is Vincent's top choice, he thinks former EastEnders star Nigel Harman could also be in with a good chance of winning, adding: "If not her, then I will say Nigel. I like Nigel!"

Ellie is proving to be quite the star on this year's Strictly and is currently in joint first place on the leaderboard with Layton Williams, after impressing with a Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud during Blackpool Week, for which she received an almost perfect score of 39.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have been revealed for week 10, and the actress has an Argentine Tango to Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny's Child lined up.

