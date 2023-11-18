Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com on behalf of ICE36, former Strictly pro and Argentine Tango expert Vincent Simone shared why he agrees with Craig's lower score, admitting the dance was too "intense".

Craig Revel Horwood scored Layton Williams a 9 for his Argentine Tango. BBC

"I agree with what Craig said that it was too aggressive. It was very intense. I mean, listen, I loved it and I wouldn't change anything. I think it was perfect for them at the moment to do it that way. But, it's not supposed to be stiff upper body parts, you know, being stiff and hard and sharp and so on. It still needs to be kind of soft," Vincent explained.

"It can have the intensity, but it still needs to be more towards each other. Be more soft and be more into each other. So it was too stiff and too hard for being a tango. There was too much attack like Craig said, so I totally agree with him."

Vincent Simone Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

He continued: "I’m a Tango expert, so for me I probably would have given them a nine. There are technical elements, which unfortunately you can't achieve within a week or two weeks or even like six months, you need years of experience. But if there was a nine and a half, I would have given them that."

Despite this, Vincent believes Layton is "one of the best" celebs in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up.

He continued: "Layton is spectacular, I think he’s probably one of the best. He’s definitely one of the best celebrities. I mean, what that little man can do! He’s amazing. I was so impressed even watching the Argentine Tango, and you know I'm an Argentine world champion and everything, but still!"

He added: "It’s not just the choreography and the steps. I don't like when the judges go, ‘Oh you did a wrong step.’ It's not about that, in my opinion. There's more to that. For me, it's all about understanding of the dance, the style of the dance, the history of the dance, and give people feelings.

"So when they did that Tango on Saturday, I just loved that energy and intensity that they had. Forget about the choreography, but they were really, really spectacular."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

