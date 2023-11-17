Dowden has not been part of the main Strictly line-up this season after receiving a grade three breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, which she has been receiving treatment for.

In a post to her Instagram, Amy wrote: "Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot.

"Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months."

She concluded the caption: "2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!"

Following her diagnosis, Dowden underwent a mastectomy and was then told she would need chemotherapy after cancer had been found elsewhere in her body.

Her chemotherapy came to an end last week, with the Strictly star announcing the news on her social media.

"Still can't believe I had my last chemo on Thursday. The relief is like no other. But I couldn't have got through it without these guys," she said.

"THANK YOU! My toughest journey yet but I did it. Honestly so many to thank but it’s so appreciated. All your love and support throughout this stage has been utterly amazing and I’ll never be able to thank you enough."

The professional dancer has featured on the show in some capacity during the latest season, with Amy making a return during the Saturday night performances to watch and cheer on her co-stars and their celebrity partners.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

