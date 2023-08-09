Well, now another soap star is set to join the Strictly 2023 line-up - Ellie Leach, who recently exited Coronation Street after starring as Faye Windass for 12 years.

In her long stint on the cobbles, Leach had numerous hard-hitting storylines and was nominated for multiple awards for her performances.

Now, she'll be taking to the dance floor and will join the likes of Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon and Zara McDermott.

Leach admits that appearing on Strictly has been a longtime "dream" of hers, but will she have what it takes to get the coveted Glitterball trophy? We'll just have to wait and see.

As for who Leach will be partnered up with from the Strictly professional dancer line-up, that news is yet to be confirmed - but whoever it is, the pair will hope they can impress judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ellie Leach.

Who is Ellie Leach?

Ellie Leach. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Age: 22

Job: Actor

Instagram: @ellielouiseleach

Twitter: @ellieLleach

Leach is an actor, best known for playing the role of Faye Windass on Coronation Street between 2011 until her exit from the soap earlier this year, in April 2023 - with her final scenes airing this past May.

Having been in the soap since she was 10 years old, Leach has tackled a number of hard-hitting storylines, including Faye's pregnancy aged 13, a very complicated love life, a stint in prison and early menopause.

Her final major storyline involved reconnecting with the child she gave up, Miley, which led to her character's departure from the soap.

Now, Leach has left the soap in the hopes of pursuing other acting opportunities after being in Corrie for 12 years.

What has Ellie Leach said about joining Strictly 2023?

Speaking about the exciting news of her Strictly Come Dancing confirmation, Leach said: "It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true!!!!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

An exact release date for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is yet to be confirmed, but the show is expected to return to BBC One and iPlayer in its usual late September slot.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

