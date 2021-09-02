Who is Nikita Kuzmin? Meet new Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professional dancer

Everything is slotting into place for the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing. We know who the Strictly 2021 contestants are and we know that 4 new dancers have joined the Strictly line-up with an eye on the Glitterball trophy this year – we also know that the show will not be returning to Blackpool again for 2021.

Other changes include Anton being a judge full-time so we have a lot of change on our hands this year. One of the new dancers who is a part of that change is Nikita Kuzmin and while he may be new to the Strictly ballroom, he has proven many times that he needs no help with honing his dancing skills.

Here is all you need to know about Nikita Kuzmin.

Who is Nikita Kuzmin?

Age: 23

Instagram: nikita_kuzmin

Nikita certainly knows his way around the dance floor having been on Germany’s Let’s Dance and he is a six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy – so he should know all the right moves to teach whichever celebrity he ends up getting paired up with.

He was born in Ukraine and moved to Italy at the age of 9 – he began dancing at the young age of four so he was clearly always destined to do it. And, fun fact, dancing must be in the genes as his sister does it too as a professional dancer on Italy’s Dancing With The Stars.

What has Nikita said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

The lure of Strictly is something that Nikita has been aware of for a long time and while he has long been a fan, he seems extremely excited to be a part of the action himself for 2021.

“I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings. No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it. And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC later this year.