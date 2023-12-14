Strictly’s Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola don’t listen to romance rumours

While the pair have not commented publicly about the rumours, it seems the dancing duo pay no attention to them, and are focused on their dancing and nothing more.

Since the pairing of Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing began, fans have speculated over a possible romance between the two, largely based on their chemistry during their performances, which have often seen them top the leaderboard.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Coppola said: “We are so into the rehearsal all day. We have so many things to think about, you know, and choreography, and after we finish we have the time to eat fast enough and we nap a little bit because we need the energy to continue.

“So after we go home, we say, like, ‘Okay, let’s just make sure that we go to eat and we go to sleep because [the] next day we have to be able to [do it] again,’ so we really are so focused on all this beautiful experience.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Vito and Ellie have been topping the leaderboard since the early days of the competition, with the judges often impressed with Ellie’s eagerness to learn and ability to come back to the competition stronger each weekend.

While the duo are yet to score a perfect 40, they have been scoring 38s and 39s, and with the final around the corner, it’s surely only a matter of time.

As it goes with competition shows, anything could happen, and while it would be a dream to win Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, Ellie feels she already has.

BBC/Guy Levy

“Strictly has always been a dream, so to have had this experience, I already feel like I’ve won,” she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

“I genuinely do feel like I’ve won. Obviously, it would be nice to win, but coming into Strictly I just wanted to have fun and enjoy every single moment, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

“So if we win, amazing, and if we don’t win, it’s still amazing. I’ve had the most incredible experience.”

Vito echoed Ellie’s sentiments, noting that they are “really enjoying every single day”.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 16th December at 7pm.

Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.