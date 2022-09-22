Who is Vito Coppola? Meet Strictly Come Dancing 2022 professional

The contestants will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of 2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis . Of course, they'd have no hope without their professional pairings.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is fast approaching, with a new batch of celebrities gearing up to take to the dance floor with the hopes of impressing judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

It's a good job then, that four new world class dancers are joining the troupe this year alongside some of the Strictly 2021 pros.

European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas have all signed up for the new run, making it the biggest pro-line up in Strictly Come Dancing history.

Two show favourites won't be taking part in this season, however, with Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec both having called time on their stints on the show.

Wondering who the new professional dancers are? Here’s what you need to know about Vito Coppola ahead of his big Strictly Come Dancing 2022 debut.

Who is Vito Coppola?

Vito Coppola and Arisa Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

Age: 30

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: @vitocoppola_real

Vito is a professional dancer who has been performing from a young age. He's no stranger to dancing on TV either, and won the Italian version of Strictly in 2021 with pop star Arisa.

He has also appeared on Ballando con le Stelle (Dancing with the Stars), and is a three-time World Championship finalist and European Cup winner.

What has Vito Coppola said about joining Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 male professional dancers

Speaking about signing up to the series for 2022, Coppola said: “I am really excited to become part of this family."

He added: "I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

The show will kick off on Friday 23rd September at 7pm.

The first live show will then air on the following day, Saturday 24th September at 6:45pm.

Grab your sequins!

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will begin on BBC One on 23rd September. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

