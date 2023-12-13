Amanda Abbington, who left Strictly Come Dancing after just five weeks in the competition, will not be making an appearance in Saturday night's anticipated final.

A BBC spokesperson told The Mirror: "Amanda decided to withdraw from the competition, therefore she will not be returning for the final."

The news of Abbington's exit in October was announced on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, with presenter Fleur East reading a statement from a Strictly spokesperson.

It said: "Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future."

At the time, Abbington posted a statement on her Instagram, explaining that her exit was due to "personal reasons", paying tribute to her fellow contestants and the show's production team.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

She wrote: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them."

Read more:

Abbington added: "I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. xxx"

After Abbington's exit was officially announced, her professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, wrote on Instagram, saying: "I am so sad we can't continue, but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love."

At the time, there were tabloid reports that Abbington hadn't informed Pernice about her decision to leave the show, which reportedly left him 'frustrated' and 'complaining about it to friends'.

However, RadioTimes.com understood that there was no truth to the claims.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 16th December at 7pm.

