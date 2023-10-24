Co-host Fleur East confirmed the star's decision, saying: "We have just received the news that Amanda Abbington won't be returning to Strictly Come Dancing."

Abbington has since posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram, thanking her fellow contestants and the production team for making her time on the show "an absolute joy".

"It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue," she began.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy BBC/Guy Levy

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them."

The actress concluded her statement saying she is "so sad" she is "unable to go any further", and continued to thank those who voted for her and "sent wonderful messages and inspiring support".

Abbington's dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, who wasn't mentioned in her statement, posted a sweet message and photo of the pair following the news of her exit, saying he is "so sad" they were unable to continue the show but is "proud" of all they had achieved.

Throughout the competition, Abbington and Pernice consistently topped the Strictly leaderboard, impressing the judges with their dance routines each week.

Abbington's comment section has been flooded with well wishes, with fellow contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy writing: "Sending lots of love - we miss you xxx."

Strictly pro Jowita Przystał also wrote: "Take care darling, we will miss you! Sending lots of love."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 28th October at 6:40pm. The results show will air on Sunday 29th October at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

