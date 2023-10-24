Co-host Fleur East announced the news and said: "We have just received the news that Amanda Abbington won't be returning to Strictly Come Dancing."

Her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, posted a message on his Instagram page, saying he is "so sad" they can't continue in the competition.

"I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love," he wrote.

Prior to the news of Abbington's withdrawal from the competition, she and Pernice missed out on last weekend's show due to medical reasons.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice. BBC/Guy Levy

Her absence from the show was confirmed by It Takes Two co-host Janette Manrara, who explained that "all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week".

In previous weeks, Abbington had been consistently finishing in the top half of the Strictly leaderboard, impressing the judges and the audience with her high scores and dance routines with Pernice.

Strictly Come Dancing later confirmed the news of Abbington's departure after it was announced on It Takes Two.

"Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future," a spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 28th October at 6:40pm. The results show will air on Sunday 29th October at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

