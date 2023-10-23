The dancing duo had performed a tango to Fashion by David Bowie and scored a 30, yet the pair were noticeably quieter than in previous weeks, and told host Claudia Winkleman it had been a "tough" week.

Buswell has since explained why she was upset, revealing it was to do with her father's ill health.

In a Q&A for her YouTube channel, the Strictly pro said: "I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all. Last week, I got some news about my dad's health, and I won't go into detail, but obviously that affected me.

"Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing, so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that."

Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier. BBC/Guy Levy

Buswell is originally from Australia, but lives in Brighton due to filming commitments for Strictly Come Dancing, as well as living with her partner Joe Sugg.

The dancer explained that "there is a little road ahead for my dad", but believes "100 per cent he is going to be fine and we are all going to get through it together".

She went on to praise her father who wants her to "keep going and keep dancing my little heart out and doing what I love because that makes him the absolute proudest".

"Regardless [of whether] I go home with a Glitterball or not, I will still go home and have a hot Christmas," she added.

Dianne and Bobby could very well lift the Glitterball trophy this Strictly season, as they came in fourth place on the leaderboard this week, with 32 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 28th October at 6:40pm. The results show will air on Sunday 29th October at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

