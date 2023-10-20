Last weekend they scored 30 points, and as they get ready to perform a Viennese Waltz to Golden Hour by JVKE, will they be able to work their way up the leaderboard?

With the competition in full swing, here's a look inside what Dianne Buswell did before she joined the Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Who is Dianne Buswell?

Dianne Buswell for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Age: 34

Instagram: @diannebuswell

X/Twitter: @dbuzz6589

Strictly wins: 0. Dianne only joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she was paired with Rev Richard Coles and bowed out in week three. However, she was a finalist with Youtuber Joe Sugg in 2018.

Dianne Buswell starred on Strictly Come Dancing down under before she joined the the British edition in 2017. She was eliminated third with radio DJ Dev Griffin in 2019 but had better luck the year before when she reached the final with vlogger Joe Sugg,

Dianne and Joe been dating ever since and launched a joint YouTube channel called In The Pan.

In 2020, she was partnered with Max George, but they only made it to week four. Here's to hoping she will make it further this year with Bobby Brazier.

As well as starring in musicals Rock of Ages and Legally Blonde, Buswell has performed with current Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice on his world tour.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which Strictly celebrity is Dianne paired with this year?

Dianne has been dancing with EastEnders star Bobby Brazier this year, and they have been performing Tangoes, Sambas and Charlestons.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 air?

The fifth Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show will air at 6:35pm on Saturday 21st October on BBC One, the BBC has confirmed.

It will be followed by the results show on Sunday 22nd October.

All the celebrities will be performing, the judges will be scoring, and the public will be voting.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st October at 6:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.