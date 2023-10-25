However, RadioTimes.com understands that this is not the case and the rumours are not accurate.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington. BBC Pictures/Guy Levy

Fleur East announced the news of Abbington's departure on Monday's (23rd October) edition of It Takes Two, after she was absent from last week's show due to medical reasons.

Read more:

Abbington subsequently issued a statement on Instagram, saying: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them."

Meanwhile, Pernice said in a post on Instagram: "I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 28th October at 6:40pm. The results show will air on Sunday 29th October at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

