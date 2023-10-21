Stepping out in an immaculate suit, Bobby delivered a romantic lead performance with Dianne that received some glowing words from the Strictly judges.

Motsi Mabuse commented that she felt Bobby and Dianne brought the "romantic side" of the dance, while Anton Du Beke dubbed it the "best dance" that Bobby has performed in the series.

Head judge Shirley Ballas commented that she agreed with Motsi that Bobby's frame was improving every week.

Finally, Craig Revel-Horwood, however, despite some technical issues felt that the dance could be put "in a movie, a film, it was so beautiful to watch", adding that he "really loved it".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The judges scored with Craig giving seven points, Motsi and Shirley each awarded eight points, while Anton Du Beke awarded Bobby nine points, leaving him with 32 points on the Strictly leaderboard.

The performance from Bobby also went down a treat with viewers on social media who were also moved by his performance with Dianne.

One EastEnders fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "bobby brazier seems like he has the most beautiful energy and the gentlest soul. and it really showed in that dance".

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell locked in a pose for Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Another commented: "Bobby that was stunningly beautiful I like the fact he’s stopped thinking about the height difference between him and Dianne & is just dancing to his height not stopping down to Dianne."

Meanwhile, another Strictly viewer posted on X: I just love watching Bobby dance with Diane. He's such a gentle soul. Jade would be so proud of everything he's achieved #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing".

Finally, one fan concluded: "one day i will not tear up and smile like an idiot when i’m watching bobby and dianne dance… but today is not that day #Strictly".

Bobby is currently on a temporary break from EastEnders to take part in Strictly, with his character Freddie Slater written out by staying with his mother off-screen amid attempted murder charges.

Read More

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.