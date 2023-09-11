Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Brazier said: "I'm taking a break. I've filmed it all, and I'm not telling you. I'll be back."

Bobby Brazier. BBC

The EastEnders actor has said he will be dedicating a dance to his mother, Jade Goody, who died in 2009.

Speaking to the MailOnline following his National Television Rising Star award win, Brazier revealed which song he would like to dance to when the show begins later this month.

"There's a few - it depends on the mood. Saturday Love and also This Woman's Worth by Maxwell - that would be beautiful, I'd hope to make people cry doing that," he said.

"Maybe I'll dedicate that one [to my mum]. I haven't thought about it, but maybe that one."

The actor also revealed to RadioTimes.com some of the dances he is looking forward to on Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

"I keep saying the sexy ones," he joked, continuing, "By that I mean the hips and the shoulders."

The Strictly line-up have already begun training for the show, with Brazier saying it felt "like speed dating" in an Instagram story.

In the story, he said: "Yesterday it was like speed dating - speed dancing, I'm gonna call it. We learnt a routine and stuff, met all the pros and the cast, everyone's lovely.

"The dancers are just the fittest people you've ever met in your life. It's crazy, they're just so sexy and fierce and powerful.

"So, yeah, danced with everyone, met all the cast, there's some really funny, great people who I get along with straight away. Blessed, man. Learnt a routine, as I've said."

Brazier will be dancing alongside an array of celebrities including the likes of Zara McDermott, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Les Dennis.

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

