Brazier has been the bookies' clear frontrunner for season 21, which will see him compete against the likes of reality TV star and documentary maker Zara McDermott, TV presenter and actor Les Dennis, tennis legend Annabel Croft and more.

However, the 20-year-old doesn't have the same faith when it comes to his dancing abilities.

Speaking of the favourable odds, he said: "I think that's just because I'm young. They have no reason to think that. It's just because I'm young and apparently quite fun."

Asked who his biggest competition is, Bobby admitted he's a little worried about comedian Eddie Kadi's "hips".

"Eddie's hips - oh my gosh! Wow. They're no joke. I'm so inspired by his hips."

And it looks like Bobby might be taking a leaf out of Eddie's book when it comes to the "sexy dances", which he revealed he's most looking forward to.

When asked what dance he wants to do, he told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "I keep saying the sexy ones. By that I mean the hips and the shoulders."

Like the rest of this year's celebs, Bobby's Strictly Come Dancing professional partner will be revealed during Saturday's launch show.

He added: "The journey that I'm going to go on with my partner, and my friends now, it's going to be so beautiful. They're going to see me at my best and at my worst, and it's just a really sweet thing, I think."

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

