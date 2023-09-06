And the BBC has finally confirmed the official start date, with the launch show airing at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One.

It's not yet clear when the live shows will take place, but it won't be much longer after the first episode.

The BBC announced that current Strictly champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał will be taking to the floor at the launch show, while there will be a very special performance featuring all four judges too. Jessie Ware will also be singing one of her biggest hits.

Last year, the series began around the same time, with the launch taking place on 17th September 2022.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back at Elstree as your hosts for the 2023 season, welcoming 15 sparkling new celebrities onto the ballroom floor to compete for the covered Glitterball trophy.

From actress Amanda Abbington to presenter Angela Scanlon, and former Love Island star Zara McDermott to EastEnders' Bobby Brazier, this year's cast is as packed with big names as ever.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas are all back behind their desk with their paddles at the ready, prepared to dish out some constructive (and occasionally not-so-constructive) criticism.

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

