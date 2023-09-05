The Bad Education star shared a video of himself on TikTok looking nervous with text reading: "Me, minutes before meeting my Strictly pro!"

While the video doesn't quite reveal anything about who Williams has been partnered up with, the caption of the video definitely shows that Williams is pleased as it reads: "Happy to say, I'M HAPPY!"

Of course, fans have quickly started making guesses as to who Williams's partner could be with some of the most popular responses to the video suggesting it could be Vito Coppola or Johannes Radebe.

While we don't know who Williams will be paired up with just yet, we do know that the West End actor previously stated that he will have a male partner.

Sharing snippets of information on his Twitter, which has recently rebranded as X, Williams previously stated that he will "100% be paired up with a man".

Not only that but Williams is set to make Strictly history in a first for the show, as it's been reported that he will be wearing a dress. According to reports by The Mirror, Williams will be the first male contestant on the show to take to the dance floor in a dress, as well as suits.

A spokesperson for Strictly declined to comment on the story when approached by RadioTimes.com at the time but they did say that "we want all contestants to be comfortable with what they wear on the ballroom floor".

Although fans and contestants alike have been looking forward to the new season, Williams has had to defend himself before the show has begun airing to quell criticism of his prior dance training.

Because of his performances in West End productions likes Billy Elliot and Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Strictly fans have questioned whether or not Williams's previous stage experience could give him an upper-hand in the show.

Williams took to Twitter, writing: "Lemme clear up this *fact* real quick. I had my 1st introduction to Ballroom & Latin class in rehearsals yesterday (along with the rest of the @bbcstrictly cast) and it was so much fun xxx"

On his Strictly announcement, Williams said in a statement: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the Ballroom.

"So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!"

Williams joins a star-studded line-up that includes the likes of Les Dennis and Ellie Leach, as well as Zara McDermott, comedian Eddie Kadi, newsreader Angela Rippon and Paralympian cyclist Jody Cundy CBE, to name a few.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

