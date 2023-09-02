The footage shows the full line-up of professional dancers wearing dazzling gold and black themed outfits and performing a routine which was filmed at Tate Britain in London.

The dance performance will open the launch show when it takes place later this month.

You can watch the video below:

There's not much change in this year's professional line-up, with the likes of Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Giovanni Pernice and Johannes Radebe all returning for another year.

This year's star-studded celebrity line-up has also been confirmed, with Les Dennis, Angela Rippon, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Layton Williams all taking part, to name just a handful of the 15 competitors.

As for now, who their professional partners will be remains a secret only to be revealed in the first episode of the new season.

Earlier this week, an official clip of the cast was unveiled, giving fans our first look at this year's contestants in action.

In the video shared to the official Strictly Instagram, fans can see the likes of Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Nigel Harman and Angela Scanlon busting some of their signature moves.

The post reads: "Look who’s warming up for a brand new series of #Strictly. We’re back in the Ballroom this Autumn!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

