In the video shared to the official Strictly Instagram, the new cast are showing us their signature dance moves with the likes of Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Nigel Harman and Angela Scanlon exhibiting moves from the shuffle to the Charleston.

The post reads: "Look who’s warming up for a brand new series of #Strictly. We’re back in the Ballroom this Autumn!"

In the clip, we see radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda show off a move called 'The Kanda Club' while Paralympian Jody Cundy admits to being more like David Brent on the dance floor.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's our first exciting look at the celebrities in Strictly action, and while we'll likely not see Bobby Brazier doing 'the caterpillar' or Annabel Croft doing 'the floss' like they show viewers in the clip, we're sure there are plenty more exciting moves to come in the new season.

As for now, who they'll be paired with remains a top secret only to be revealed in the first episode of the new season.

Yet the series hasn't come without its talked-about contestants so far, with the likes of Scanlon and Layton Williams coming under fire by fans for previous dance experience.

Read more:

Well, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has recently defended this year's line-up, saying that it's "very unfair".

Speaking to The Mirror, Ballas said: "If somebody goes to stage school for singing and acting, there's always normally a little bit of dance included. It might not be their forte. It's nothing like learning ballroom dancing. It's a total discipline all of its own."

Ballas will once again be joined on the judging panel by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

As for the dancers lined up for all the action this year, there are 15 hopeful contestants hoping to take home the Glitterball trophy for themselves.

The cast boasts the likes of former Love Island star Zara McDermott, soap actress Ellie Leach, comedian Eddie Kadi, presenter Les Dennis and actor Adam Thomas.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.