"Speaking of things that you didn't know at home, we have a little something for all of you and we've been holding some good news," Mabuse said. "Are you ready? We're having a baby!"

With the guests on the show cheering, Mabuse signed off by saying: "Thank you so much for watching, we will see you next week."

Mabuse also shared the news on Instagram, writing: "Our “yes” year is getting better and better and so is our little family ????????

"We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for ❤️."

Mabuse is best known for her seven-year stint on Strictly Come Dancing as a pro dancer, which saw her lift the glitterball trophy twice. Last year, she announced her departure from the show.

At the time, she said: "I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK - which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much. Thank You from the bottom of my heart. I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.

"Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my strictly journey, thank you for being incredible!

"You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made everyday unforgettable! I love you. I will always keeeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!"

Mabuse and Iepure have been married since 2014.

Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show airs on ITV.

