Oti Mabuse quits Strictly Come Dancing after 7 years

The dancer has been a part of the show for seven years but today (22nd February) has announced she's parting ways with the series.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse has announced she will not return to the BBC series in 2022.

A statement issued by Strictly Come Dancing read: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years. Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show's most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers, but the entire team.

"She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years. We couldn't be prouder of Oti and what she's achieved.

"She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright family."

Oti shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram, alongside some snaps of her highlights.

It read: "Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

"Lifting the Glitterball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever. Thank you @sarahjamesface @jack.will.g and @jasongilkison for truly believing in me.

Oti winning Strictly Come Dancing with Bill Bailey (BBC)

"I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK - which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much. Thank You from the bottom of my heart. I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.

"Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my strictly journey, thank you for being incredible!

"You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made everyday unforgettable! I love you. I will always keeeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!"

Oti won Strictly alongside her celeb partners Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

