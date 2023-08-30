Love Island Games release date

The new all-star series will follow fan favourites from across the globe, including the UK, USA and Australia, as they couple up and attempt to remain in the competition to avoid being dumped from the Island.

Jama recently confirmed that she would be hosting the show in a post on Instagram, sharing the caption: "WOI. We’re going GLOBAL!!????????????

"Over the moon to be hosting my first international show on @peacock @loveislandusa … which of your faves do you wanna see involved?"

Don't deep it! Here's everything else we know about Love Island Games below...

Love Island 2023 finalists. ITV

Love Island Games is coming exclusively to Peacock on 1st November 2023. The new series will air six days a week, just like its UK counterpart.

Peacock has bought the rights to the format, which aired its first three seasons on CBS. Love Island Games will air after Love Island USA season 5 has concluded.

2016 Love Islander Kady McDermott, who returned for her second appearance on the show over the summer, previously revealed on the Staying Relevant podcast that filming will begin in September.

"I got asked to do Love Island Games in September - I’ve had enough, I’m retired for the year. I’ll leave that one," Kady told hosts Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks.

What is Love Island Games?

Love Island Games will bring former fan favourites from the UK, USA and Australia back to the competition as they are given another shot at finding love.

The Islanders will take part in both team and couples' challenges, and will face the show's standard eliminations, re-coupling and bombshell arrivals.

The fate of the couples will lie in the hands of the viewers, who will be voting for their favourite couple.

Love Island Games cast: Who is returning?

The cast for Love Island Games has yet to be announced, so we'll have to wait and see which former favourites will be returning to crack on and get grafting.

When reports of the Love Island spin-off first emerged, fan favourites including Megan Barton-Hanson and Georgia Steel were rumoured to be attached.

The return of Maura Higgins, another popular former contestant, has also been speculated. Maura was recently announced as the new social ambassador for Love Island USA.

Meanwhile, other favourites - or at least, memorable Islanders of the UK show - also include Ovie Soko and Adam Collard, who could make it a hat-trick by appearing for a third time, and 2022 winning couple Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

We'll keep you updated.

Love Island Games host

Love Island host Maya Jama. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Love Island UK host Maya Jama recently confirmed on Instagram that she would be hosting the spin-off. Peacock also announced the news on Instagram, writing the caption: "When Love Island worlds collide, we couldn’t just bring alum back to compete! @mayajama returns as host for the first-everLove Island Games! #LoveIslandGames arrives November 1 on Peacock."

Iain Stirling will be back as commentator, featuring in the first advert for the new series to announce: "This fall, all your favourite Islanders from around the world are back – fighting for love and survival.

"With host Maya Jama, get ready for romance, drama and a whole bunch of hotties that didn’t find love the first time around.

"Love Island Games premieres November 1st, only on Peacock."

How to watch Love Island Games

Love Island Games will launch on Peacock, which UK viewers can access with a SKY or NOW account.

Let the games begin!

You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

