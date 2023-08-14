But because of his experience, Strictly fans have quickly taken to Twitter, which has recently rebranded to X, to question whether or not Williams's previous stage experience could afford him an upper-hand in this year's show.

One fan responded to the news of Williams casting announcement with "here's hoping you get voted out week one", to which Williams simply responded: "No one gets voted out week 1 luckily".

Now, Williams has responded to some of the criticism, also confirming that his pre-show training is officially also underway. One Strictly fan said on Twitter: "not a dance expert as such but I am a dancer and know for a fact he will have studied ballroom and/or latin to some degree".

Williams quote-Tweeted the statement, saying: "Lemme clear up this *fact* real quick. I had my 1st introduction to Ballroom & Latin class in rehearsals yesterday (along with the rest of the @bbcstrictly cast) and it was so much fun xxx".

Fans quickly responded to Williams's statement, praising the star, with one fan stating: "I cannot wait to see you shine on that strictly floor absolutely rooting for you!!"

Another fan responded to Williams, writing: "Just ignore them. I done Irish dancing for 6 years that doesn’t mean that I would have a head start in ballroom or Latin dancing because they’re completely different styles of dance."

As well as having West End experience in shows like Rent and Kiss Me Kate, Williams is also recognisable for his role as Stephen Carmichael in BBC sitcom Bad Education, and Sky Atlantic's darkly comic drama I Hate Suzie Too.

Williams joins a completed line-up that boasts soap stars and presenters like Les Dennis and Ellie Leach, as well as Love Island star Zara McDermott, comedian Eddie Kadi, newsreader Angela Rippon and Paralympian cyclist Jody Cundy CBE, to name a few.

On his Strictly announcement, Williams said in a statement: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the Ballroom.

"So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!"

