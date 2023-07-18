Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley is up for doing Strictly Come Dancing
The pop legend threw his name in the hat for this year's competition, and even has a pro partner in mind already.
It's that time of the year again, when the Strictly Come Dancing line-up rumours begin to amp up ahead of the impending official announcement.
One star who has thrown his name in the hat is Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley. The pop legend appeared on Jo Whiley's BBC Radio 2 Show, where he revealed he wouldn't mind getting his dancing shoes on.
“I’d never say no [to Strictly],” he said. “I would love to be able to dance properly."
As for which dance he'd like to attempt, he seemed quite keen on all of them: “I would love to jive, I would love to cha-cha-cha, and I would love to foxtrot or American Smooth, quickstep.”
Ridgeley, who is the subject of a Netflix documentary following Wham!'s rise to fame alongside the late George Michael, also has a pro partner in mind already. “I’m not saying no to Strictly [however] my greatest fear would be not being able to remember the steps. As long as Nadiya [Bychkova] was guiding me,” he said.
As well as Ridgeley, there are plenty of other names being floated for this year's competition.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.
