“I’d never say no [to Strictly],” he said. “I would love to be able to dance properly."

As for which dance he'd like to attempt, he seemed quite keen on all of them: “I would love to jive, I would love to cha-cha-cha, and I would love to foxtrot or American Smooth, quickstep.”

Ridgeley, who is the subject of a Netflix documentary following Wham!'s rise to fame alongside the late George Michael, also has a pro partner in mind already. “I’m not saying no to Strictly [however] my greatest fear would be not being able to remember the steps. As long as Nadiya [Bychkova] was guiding me,” he said.

As well as Ridgeley, there are plenty of other names being floated for this year's competition.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.

